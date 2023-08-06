Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Cardinals on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nolan Arenado and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 116 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.328/.510 so far this season.
- Arenado has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 walks and 57 RBI (118 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .278/.365/.455 so far this year.
- Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a walk and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.