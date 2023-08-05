Rockies vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
Nolan Gorman leads the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) into a matchup with the Colorado Rockies (43-66) after homering twice in a 9-4 defeat to the Rockies. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Steven Matz (2-7) for the Cardinals and Ty Blach (1-0) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach
- Blach (1-0) pitches first for the Rockies to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- In nine appearances this season, he has a 4.22 ERA and 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .333 against him.
- Blach is looking to record his second start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- He is looking to have his fifth straight appearance with no earned runs given up.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz
- Matz (2-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 23 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Matz has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Steven Matz vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 476 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 937 hits, 17th in baseball, with 107 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The Rockies have gone 9-for-23 with two doubles and six RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
