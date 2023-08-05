Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Cardinals on August 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .263/.344/.479 on the year.
- McMahon will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has collected 91 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .245/.328/.371 so far this season.
- Profar takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Steven Matz (2-7) for his 16th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 30 walks and 79 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.330/.514 so far this season.
- Arenado has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a .276/.363/.455 slash line so far this season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
