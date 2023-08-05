When the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) and Colorado Rockies (43-66) match up at Busch Stadium on Saturday, August 5, Steven Matz will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Rockies will send Ty Blach to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rockies and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+200), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jurickson Profar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 23 (42.6%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-3 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer nine times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.