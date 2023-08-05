Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) against the Colorado Rockies (43-66) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Steven Matz (2-7) to the mound, while Ty Blach (1-0) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.5%) in those games.

Colorado has won all of its nine games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (476 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule