Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has nine doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .278.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 52), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.304
|.337
|OBP
|.385
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|14
|25/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
