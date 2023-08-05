The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has nine doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .278.

Jones has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 52 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 52), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .250 AVG .304 .337 OBP .385 .452 SLG .511 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 11 RBI 14 25/11 K/BB 37/11 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings