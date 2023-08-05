The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .197.

This season, Toglia has posted at least one hit in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Toglia has had an RBI in six games this season.

In 10 of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .200 AVG .194 .265 OBP .242 .267 SLG .355 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 12/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings