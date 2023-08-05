The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) will look to Mookie Betts, who is carrying an 11-game hit streak, when they take on the San Diego Padres (54-56) and Ha-Seong Kim, who has hit safely in 10 consecutive games. It begins at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, at PETCO Park.

The probable pitchers are Michael Grove (2-3) for the Dodgers and Blake Snell (8-8) for the Padres.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-3, 6.75 ERA) vs Snell - SD (8-8, 2.57 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove (2-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 6.75 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 11 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.57, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.

Snell is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Snell is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8).

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that is batting .250 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .457 (third in the league) with 175 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Snell has a 3 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 12 innings pitched, allowing a .122 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.