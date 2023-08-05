After the second round of the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd is in third at -10.

Looking to wager on Brendon Todd at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brendon Todd Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Todd has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Todd has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Todd has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Todd has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Todd hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -6 278 0 18 2 5 $3.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Todd's previous seven appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 24th.

Todd has three made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Todd finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,019 yards, shorter than the 7,131-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 137 yards shorter than the average course Todd has played in the past year (7,268).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Todd was better than 75% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Todd carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Todd had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.3).

Todd's four birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the field average of 3.4.

In that most recent outing, Todd posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Todd ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Todd underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Todd Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.