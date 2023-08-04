How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The St. Louis Cardinals versus Colorado Rockies game on Friday at 8:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Lars Nootbaar and Ryan McMahon.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.518 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Chris Flexen (0-5) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Flexen has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Flexen has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 2.5 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
