The St. Louis Cardinals versus Colorado Rockies game on Friday at 8:15 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Lars Nootbaar and Ryan McMahon.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.518 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chris Flexen (0-5) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

Flexen has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Flexen has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 2.5 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.