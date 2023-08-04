Jennifer Brady begins the National Bank Open following her Citi Open finished with a defeat to Madison Keys in the round of 16. Brady's first opponent is Jelena Ostapenko (in the round of 64). Brady is +12500 to win it all at Stade Iga.

Brady at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Brady's Next Match

In her opening match at the National Bank Open, Brady will meet Ostapenko on Monday, August 7 at 10:00 AM ET in the round of 64.

Brady is currently listed at +175 to win her next match versus Ostapenko.

Brady Stats

Brady came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 0-6 against Keys in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2023.

In one tournament over the past year, Brady has gone 1-1 and has yet to win a title.

Brady is 1-1 on hard courts over the past year.

Through two matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Brady has played 15.5 games per match. She won 51.6% of them.

In her two matches on a hard surface over the past year, Brady has averaged 15.5 games.

Brady, over the past year, has won 53.3% of her service games and 50% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Brady has won 53.3% of her games on serve and 50% on return.

