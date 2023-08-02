Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (53-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-65) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on August 2.

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (10-3) for the Padres and Kyle Freeland (4-11) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 38 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 1-13 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (466 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

