Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (53-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-65) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on August 2.
The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (10-3) for the Padres and Kyle Freeland (4-11) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have come away with 38 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 1-13 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (466 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Joe Musgrove
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Wade Miley
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Adrian Houser
