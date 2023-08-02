Elias Diaz and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres and Joe Musgrove on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-5 with three doubles) against the Padres.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 93 games this year (64.5%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 29 games this season (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .301 AVG .248 .348 OBP .316 .506 SLG .354 20 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings