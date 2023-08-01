Peter Lambert takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field against Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to upset. The total for the game is listed at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 12.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 17-34 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 105 chances this season.

The Rockies are 13-8-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-28 17-36 18-25 24-39 26-46 16-18

