The San Diego Padres (52-54) and Colorado Rockies (41-64) clash on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (4-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (8-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (8-8 with a 5.83 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 5.83 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Gomber heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Austin Gomber vs. Padres

He will face off against a Padres squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .410 (15th in the league) with 134 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

In 10 innings over two appearances against the Padres this season, Gomber has a 9 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will hand the ball to Lugo (4-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 15 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lugo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Seth Lugo vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.405) and 105 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-25 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.