Rockies vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (52-54) and Colorado Rockies (41-64) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on July 31.
The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.83 ERA).
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 11-26 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|L 6-5
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|L 5-4
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Kyle Freeland vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Seth Lugo
|August 2
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Joe Musgrove
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
