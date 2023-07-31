Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (52-54) and Colorado Rockies (41-64) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on July 31.

The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (4-5, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.83 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 11-26 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule