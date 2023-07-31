Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on July 31 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- In 64.4% of his 90 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this season (38 of 90), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.205
|.366
|OBP
|.283
|.438
|SLG
|.307
|20
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|28/21
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.73 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
