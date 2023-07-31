The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .209 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

In 44.4% of his games this season (16 of 36), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (30.6%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.

In 11 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .288 AVG .143 .304 OBP .169 .365 SLG .333 4 XBH 5 0 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 31/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings