Nolan Jones -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 30 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .267 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Jones has recorded a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.9%).

In 18.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 39.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .257 AVG .276 .329 OBP .364 .486 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 25/8 K/BB 37/11 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings