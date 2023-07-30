On Sunday, Ezequiel Tovar (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .259 with 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 69 of 97 games this season (71.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (21.6%).
  • In 10 games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tovar has driven in a run in 34 games this season (35.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 47
.286 AVG .232
.319 OBP .259
.462 SLG .379
19 XBH 16
5 HR 5
27 RBI 20
46/6 K/BB 58/7
2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
