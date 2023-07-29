Player props can be found for Adley Rutschman and Gleyber Torres, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wells Stats

The Orioles will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (7-5) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 19 starts, Wells has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 27th, .991 WHIP ranks first, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 29th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 23 4.1 1 3 3 5 4 vs. Dodgers Jul. 18 2.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Twins Jul. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Yankees Jul. 3 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Wells' player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 60 walks and 46 RBI (100 total hits).

He's slashed .268/.368/.426 so far this year.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 26 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .256/.328/.472 slash line so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .261/.327/.431 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.