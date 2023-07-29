Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Robert Austin Wynns -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is hitting .215 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In 14 of 25 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.286
|AVG
|.194
|.348
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.306
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|6/2
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.85 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Blackburn (1-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .297 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.