The Colorado Rockies (40-62) will rely on Ryan McMahon when they host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (28-76) at Coors Field on Friday, July 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rockies (-125). An 11-run over/under is set in the game.

Rockies vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (4-10, 4.72 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-7, 4.11 ERA)

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Rockies have a record of 2-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Colorado has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (27.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won 28 of 100 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alan Trejo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) C.J. Cron 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

