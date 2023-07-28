Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 22 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks while batting .260.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 68 of 95 games this year (71.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (35.8%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.232
|.324
|OBP
|.259
|.474
|SLG
|.379
|19
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|44/6
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.86 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 21st of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.11), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
