Elias Diaz -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Nationals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (11.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this season (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .293 AVG .248 .337 OBP .316 .493 SLG .354 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

