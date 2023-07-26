Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Nationals Player Props
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 91 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (61 of 95), with more than one hit 24 times (25.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.262
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.333
|.471
|SLG
|.435
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|19
|67/20
|K/BB
|60/24
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.