The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 91 hits and an OBP of .337, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this season (61 of 95), with more than one hit 24 times (25.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .262 AVG .247 .340 OBP .333 .471 SLG .435 20 XBH 18 8 HR 7 27 RBI 19 67/20 K/BB 60/24 2 SB 3

