Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (42-59) and Colorado Rockies (40-61) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Jake Irvin (3-5) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those contests.
  • This year, Colorado has won 29 of 79 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (443 total runs).
  • Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 21 @ Marlins W 6-1 Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
July 22 @ Marlins W 4-3 Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
July 23 @ Marlins L 3-2 Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
July 24 @ Nationals W 10-6 Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
July 25 @ Nationals L 6-5 Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
July 26 @ Nationals - Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
July 28 Athletics - Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
July 29 Athletics - Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
July 30 Athletics - Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
July 31 Padres - Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell
August 1 Padres - TBA vs Seth Lugo

