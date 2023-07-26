Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Toglia -- batting .182 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Nationals Player Props
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .191.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.208
|AVG
|.174
|.321
|OBP
|.208
|.333
|SLG
|.261
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.