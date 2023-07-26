The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.

In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (23 of 88), with more than one RBI nine times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .275 AVG .205 .357 OBP .283 .433 SLG .307 19 XBH 10 3 HR 4 19 RBI 15 28/20 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 0

