Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 12:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .270.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 41 of 67 games this season (61.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- Castro has had an RBI in 17 games this year (25.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 67 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.282
|AVG
|.257
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.330
|SLG
|.337
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|26/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
