On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 86th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (11.2%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .293 AVG .248 .337 OBP .316 .493 SLG .354 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 30/12 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings