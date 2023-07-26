Wednesday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Tigers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .198 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 34 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Montero has driven home a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In nine games this year (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .277 AVG .136 .294 OBP .164 .362 SLG .288 4 XBH 4 0 HR 2 6 RBI 7 16/2 K/BB 28/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings