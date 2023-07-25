Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Vikings games went over the point total 11 out of 17 times last season.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota put up better results offensively, ranking seventh in the by averaging 361.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- Also, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Hicks posted 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
