Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (41-59) taking on the Colorado Rockies (40-60) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Nationals will give the ball to Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 6.18 ERA).

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-4.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (42%) in those contests.
  • Colorado has a mark of 29-49 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (438 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies have pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 19 Astros L 4-1 Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
July 21 @ Marlins W 6-1 Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
July 22 @ Marlins W 4-3 Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
July 23 @ Marlins L 3-2 Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
July 24 @ Nationals W 10-6 Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
July 25 @ Nationals - Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
July 26 @ Nationals - Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
July 28 Athletics - Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
July 29 Athletics - Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
July 30 Athletics - Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
July 31 Padres - Peter Lambert vs Blake Snell

