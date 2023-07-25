Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .309.
- Grichuk will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 74.6% of his 59 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (35.6%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.337
|AVG
|.284
|.395
|OBP
|.344
|.519
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
