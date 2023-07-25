The New York Yankees (53-47) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they meet the New York Mets (46-53) on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (4-5) to the mound, while Domingo German (5-6) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (4-5, 3.47 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-6, 4.52 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will hand the ball to Verlander (4-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB with 440 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 141 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German makes the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.52 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.

German is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

German will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

