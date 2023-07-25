Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harold Castro (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 17 games this year (25.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.282
|AVG
|.257
|.286
|OBP
|.290
|.330
|SLG
|.337
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|26/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
