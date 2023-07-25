Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.350 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 67 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (39 of 93), with two or more runs six times (6.5%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.289
|AVG
|.232
|.324
|OBP
|.261
|.474
|SLG
|.369
|19
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|44/6
|K/BB
|54/7
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (5-5) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.38, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
