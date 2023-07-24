C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals head into the first of a three-game series against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+115). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 1-9-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set runline. Colorado games have finished below the total five straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 9.7 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has entered 76 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 27-49 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 98 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 16-34 17-24 22-36 24-43 15-17

