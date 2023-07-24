Rockies vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (41-58) and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 1-9-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Rockies have won in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 23 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (428 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Jake Bird vs Hunter Brown
|July 19
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Bielak
|July 21
|@ Marlins
|W 6-1
|Peter Lambert vs Braxton Garrett
|July 22
|@ Marlins
|W 4-3
|Chase Anderson vs Johnny Cueto
|July 23
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ty Blach vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jake Bird vs Patrick Corbin
|July 25
|@ Nationals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Trevor Williams
|July 26
|@ Nationals
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Jake Irvin
|July 28
|Athletics
|-
|Connor Seabold vs JP Sears
|July 29
|Athletics
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Luis Medina
