Monday's contest between the Washington Nationals (41-58) and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rockies vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 1-9-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have won in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 23 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (428 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

