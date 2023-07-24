On Monday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

  • Toglia is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In five of 13 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.208 AVG .067
.321 OBP .067
.333 SLG .133
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 9/0
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Corbin (6-10) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
