On Monday, Mike Toglia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .154 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In five of 13 games this year, Toglia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in one game this year.

In five of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .208 AVG .067 .321 OBP .067 .333 SLG .133 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings