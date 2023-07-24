Kris Bryant -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.

Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), with multiple hits 17 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in 17 games this season (26.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .240 AVG .263 .321 OBP .356 .392 SLG .364 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/12 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings