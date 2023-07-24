Kris Bryant -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
  • Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (42 of 65), with multiple hits 17 times (26.2%).
  • Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (12.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in 17 games this season (26.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.9% of his games this year (24 of 65), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.240 AVG .263
.321 OBP .356
.392 SLG .364
9 XBH 6
5 HR 3
15 RBI 8
22/12 K/BB 26/14
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.93 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the second-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.97), 63rd in WHIP (1.535), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
