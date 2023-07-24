Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is batting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 92), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (35.9%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .289 AVG .221 .324 OBP .251 .474 SLG .362 19 XBH 15 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 44/6 K/BB 52/7 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings