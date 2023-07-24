C.J. Cron -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .255.

Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers over the course of his last games.

Cron has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has homered in 18.9% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has driven in a run in 18 games this year (34.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .271 AVG .240 .317 OBP .280 .500 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 14 27/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings