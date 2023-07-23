On Sunday, July 23, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (53-47) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +220. An 8-run total has been set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 29 out of the 45 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Miami has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 2-4 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.9%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

