On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .277 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 of 42 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .261 AVG .292 .329 OBP .378 .507 SLG .500 7 XBH 9 5 HR 3 11 RBI 9 23/7 K/BB 32/9 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings