On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Marlins.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones is hitting .277 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Jones has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 19.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jones has driven home a run in 13 games this year (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 17 of 42 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 21
.261 AVG .292
.329 OBP .378
.507 SLG .500
7 XBH 9
5 HR 3
11 RBI 9
23/7 K/BB 32/9
4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
