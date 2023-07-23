Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Marlins Player Props
|Rockies vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Marlins
|Rockies vs Marlins Odds
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (12.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (36.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.263
|.321
|OBP
|.356
|.392
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 19th, 1.165 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.