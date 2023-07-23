The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Marlins.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers during his last games.

In 66.0% of his 53 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10 games this year (18.9%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Cron has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .271 AVG .240 .317 OBP .280 .500 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 14 27/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings