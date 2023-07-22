C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Marlins.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers in his last outings.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.317
|OBP
|.280
|.500
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|14
|27/6
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Cueto (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
