The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron and his .718 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Marlins.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is batting .255 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Cron will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with four homers in his last outings.

Cron has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 18.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .271 AVG .240 .317 OBP .280 .500 SLG .460 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 17 RBI 14 27/6 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings