Robert Austin Wynns is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Johnny Cueto and the Miami MarlinsJuly 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 16 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In five games this year (21.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 9 .000 AVG .160 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .280 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 2/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings